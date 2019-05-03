Beauty Sleep Indulge Their Retro Fantasies In 'The Dark'

Belfast risers Beauty Sleep match synth pop tapestries to dreamy songwriting.

A series of stellar singles and superlative live shows have garnered word of mouth hype in Northern Ireland, with the trio now detailing plans for a London show.

The occasion coincides with their new album, with Beauty Sleep set to release 'Be Kind' on May 17th.

Ahead of this we're able to premiere the super video for new single 'The Dark', and it indulges the band's retro fantasies.

A workout inspired by 80s imagery, it builds to a dramatic finale. Tune in now.

Catch Beauty Sleep at the following shows:

May

15 London The Waiting Rooms

25 Belfast The MAC

June

7 Dublin Whelan’s

