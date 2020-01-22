Beautiful Daniel Johnston Mural Unveiled In Austin, Texas

A beautiful new mural dedicated to Daniel Johnston has been unveiled in Austin, Texas.

The outsider talent passed away last year, leaving a quite singular catalogue in his wake.

The Hi, How Are You? project was inspired by his work, and it encourages people to check in on their friends' mental health.

The project’s co-founder Tom Gimbel commented:

“Be sincere in asking that questions and checking in on one another and making sure that we’re doing all doing all right from a mental wellness standpoint…And if we’re not, let us know that it’s okay and that there’s help available.”

Austin Central Library unveiled the new mural yesterday - January 22nd - on what would have been Daniel's 59th birthday.

A wonderful tribute, you can check it out below:

Austin is marking the third annual Hi, How Are You Day with the unveiling of a new Daniel Johnston mural at the central library.



The piece will be part of the library’s permanent collection on the fourth floor. https://t.co/7p4lPJFj60 pic.twitter.com/9KfA4QgniE — KUT Austin (@KUT) January 22, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.