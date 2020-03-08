Beats In Space Is Taking A Break

Tim Sweeney is halting his Beats In Space show.

The WNYU-FM staple is one of the most vital mix series on the web, garnering an international audience.

Closely aligned to the DFA imprint, Beats In Space has evolved to encompass all manner of club sounds, from straight up disco to left field techno and beyond.

Expertly curated, Beats In Space has evolved into a 20 year archive of vital underground creativity.

Sadly, the new instalment will be the last for a while - in a broadcast, Tim confirmed he's bringing it to a halt.

A break, hiatus... call it what you will. Hopefully we'll hear from Beats In Space in the future.

Beats In Space with Tim Sweeney https://t.co/WXgdsr6r1H — Tim Sweeney (@BISradio) March 10, 2021

Related: In Conversation - Tim Sweeney

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.