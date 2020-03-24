Beats 1 Renamed Apple Music 1, Two New Stations Launched

Huge changes have been confirmed for Apple Music's radio offerings.

Beats 1 was launched in 2015, and has become a broadcasting trailblazer, securing countless exclusive interviews in the process.

The flagship station will shortly be re-branded as Apple Music 1, while two additional stations are in the works.

Apple Music Hits will celebrate the best music from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, while Apple Music Country intends to spotlight country music.

Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, Beats, and International Content, had the following to say: “For the past five years, if ever there was a meaningful moment in music culture, Beats 1 was there bringing human curation to the forefront and drawing in listeners with exclusive shows from some of the most innovative, respected, and beloved people in music.”

“Now, Apple Music Radio provides an unparalleled global platform for artists across all genres to talk about, create, and share music with their fans, and this is just the beginning. We will continue to invest in live radio and create opportunities for listeners around the world to connect with the music they love.”

