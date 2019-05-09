Beatles photographer Robert Freeman has died at the age of 82, it has been confirmed.

The photographer developed a close association with the iconic group in the early 60s, shooting some of their most iconic album covers.

Indeed, his semaphore suggestion for the cover of 'Help!' resulted in some sublime Beatles trivia - unhappy with the results, he got them to spell 'NUJV'.

In all, Freeman would shoot artwork for 'Help!', 'Beatles for Sale', 'Rubber Soul', 'With the Beatles', and 'A Hard Day’s Night', while maintaining a career as a hugely in demand photographer for print press.

Closely associated with the Sunday Times, he would shoot major figures of the day, ranging from Muhammed Ali to Andy Warhol.

News of Robert Freeman's passing was confirmed on the Beatles' official social media - cause of death has not been revealed.

Robert Freeman, long time photographer of The Beatles, has passed away - he created some of the most iconic images of the band, featured on the album covers of With The Beatles, A Hard Day's Night, Beatles For Sale, Help! and Rubber Soul. pic.twitter.com/W1upi05JCn — The Beatles (@thebeatles) November 8, 2019

Paul McCartney has released a statement paying his respects to the photographer...

Paul on the sad passing of Robert Freeman: https://t.co/gbz3MtkPSR pic.twitter.com/BMUUVI8EVO — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 8, 2019

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.