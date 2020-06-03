Beastie Boys, Ozzy Osbourne, Trent Reznor Pull Out Of SXSW

Beastie Boys, Ozzy Osbourne, and Trent Reznor have pulled out of SXSW.

The Texan event has promised to continue come what may, but fears over the spread of coronavirus have hit SXSW hard.

Three major call offs were confirmed overnight, with Beastie Boys, Ozzy Osbourne and Trent Reznor cancelling their appearances.

Each artist cited coronavirus in their statements, with Beastie Boys and Nine Inch Nails losing the sponsors for their events.

Ozzy Osbourne declined to travel - he was due to promote his self-produced documentary Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne.

Beastie Boys were set to discuss their incoming Spike Jonze helmed documentary, while Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross were set to discuss their score for HBO's Watchmen series.

SXSW runs between March 13th - 22nd.

