Bearson Links With Lemaitre, Josh Pan On 'It's Not This'

Oslo pop auteur Bearson links with Lemaitre and Josh Pan on new single 'It's Not This'.

Each new release from Bearson seems to amplify the momentum he is currently enjoying, with his evident talent blossoming on every chorus, every verse.

'It's Not This' offers a minimalist setting for his voice, with the Nordic songwriter working alongside Lemaitre and Josh Pan in the studio.

At times plaintive, at others resilient, he croons: "We look for heaven, but it's not this."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Vivaas Kise

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.