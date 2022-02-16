Bear's Den Glide On New Single 'Shadows'

Bear's Den have shared new single 'Shadows'.

The folk-leaning duo will release their new album 'Blue Hours' this Spring, alongside a full UK tour.

Out on May 13th, 'Shadows' becomes the latest preview, a subtle but emotive piece of songwriting.

A warm and organic studio landscape gives way to a heartwarming lyric, with 'Shadows' aiming to show support for someone struggling.

Speaking about the new single, the band's Andrew Davie said...

"The song is generally about talking to someone who is struggling with their depression. The chorus is saying I want you and all the shadows that walk beside you and all the difficult things that come with you and I guess that's talking about someone's depression... The point of the song is saying just hang in there and I'll be there. I think that's probably why it felt right for it to be a quite triumphant sounding song amidst the darkness and sadness of the song...it's quite dark but deserved an epic approach".

Bear's Den comrade Kevin Jones added: "It's a positive song, it's talking about unconditional love. We wanted the energy to be there."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Bennie Curnow

