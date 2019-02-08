Bear's Den Confront Addiction With Brave New Video 'Hiding Bottles'

Bear's Den have made honesty the fulcrum of their music.

A group who zone in on their emotions, each song seems to tap into something innately natural.

'Hiding Bottles' though, takes this a step further. Dealing with addiction from a very real sense, it's a stark, highly emotive piece of music.

The full video builds on this. Lead singer Andrew Davie spent time at Al-Anon meetings following experiences of addiction within his own family, and needed to speak to others from a similar background.

Al-Anon is a charity that helps to support family and friends who have experienced the struggle of addiction, and these meetings form the spine of 'Hiding Bottles'.

Andrew Davie describes the song itself as being “about life with an alcoholic relative. It’s an exploration of the inability to reach someone and the isolation that intrinsically creates.”

The video opens with a teenage girl recording an account of her father's alcoholism, before the screen splits, and we watch a Sliding Doors style narrative in which her life diverges.

A challenging watch, it's an extremely gripping work of art - tune in now.

