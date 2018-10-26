Bearcubs Shares The Pensive Demo For 'Architect'

It's been a big year for Bearcubs.

27 year old Jack Ritchie shared his debut album 'Ultraviolet', a stellar full length that was followed by some ambitious live shows.

Completing 2018 in some style, there are hints that something brand new might drop in January.

With UK dates incoming, Bearcubs has rifled through his old hard drives to locate something special.

The initial demo version of 'Architect' is rather more pensive in tone than the finished album, yet already his painterly touch is evident.

Fractal electronics with a neat emotive twist, it's blessed with a guest appearance from Alyss.

An intriguing sign of his working methods, it's a fascinating object in its own right. Tune in now.

Catch Bearcubs at the following shows:

November

22 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete’s

23 Manchester YES

24 London XOYO

