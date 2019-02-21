Bear With Me's New Drifter 'Looking For' Is Really Affecting

The Danish city of Århus has a certain atmosphere.

An anarchic brew of squatters, punks, artists, and left wing activists, it's a real community, one where ideas are free-flowing.

Bear With Me lives in the city, a half-Danish, half-Norwegian multi-instrumentalist who deftly swerves the rules.

New jammer 'Looking For' has a luminescent feel, opening with treated acoustic guitar before the twinkling synths make themselves known.

A song that takes life at its own pace, 'Looking For' is reminiscent of Toro y Moi or early Washed Out, that hazy, gauzy mixture of the organic and the digital.

Tune in now.

