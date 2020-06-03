Beam Returns With Striking New Single 'Unda Armor'

There's a tremendous sense of poise and presence to Beam's work.

An artist with incredible focus, he's already gained co-signs from production icons like Skrillex and Diplo.

His own work, though, exists on its own terms, forever reaching out towards fresh realms.

New single 'Unda Armor' arrives with an incredible sense of presence, moving from pained sparsity to rolling trap workout.

The gentle evolution is kept under strict control, with Beam's lyrical prowess connecting to a feeling of protection.

He comments: “’Unda Armor’ is about the Holy Spirit to me, but it can mean anything to anyone who listens to the song. It can be what you feel literally protects you when you walk outside of your house. Every day is a battlefield.”

The video was directed by PDL, depicting Beam “transitioning from a point in my life where I was grinding and hustling, from rock bottom, to a place where I want to be. At the same time, that comes with the people who treated me like shit and doubted me during that experience.”

“Now I have people hitting me, calling me, DMing me saying how they believe in me. They only see the music and the progress, but they still don't really believe in me. The video is painting a vivid picture of that.”

Photo Credit: @Incognito_Jay

