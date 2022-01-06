Beacon's 'Until Next Time' Is A Graceful Return

Brooklyn duo Beacon have never sought to stand still.

Since forming at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, the pair - Thomas Mullarney III and Jacob Gossett - have crafted a unique universe, informed by everything from the Warp catalogue to Jeff Buckley.

New release 'Until Next Time' is one of their most fragrantly beautiful efforts, with Beacon infusing graceful electronics with ominous daubs of piano.

The sighing vocal takes the song to another level, with Thomas labelling 'Until Next Time' the pair's "first light, our atmospheric re-entry".

"It really captures some key dynamics of our new work," Jacob adds. "Shifts between rich, delicate piano and intense electronic noise are defining characteristics of this genre-bending, soft-loud direction."

Announcing a trio of UK shows alongside the single, Beacon have also sculpted a cinematic visualiser.

Check it out below.

Catch Beacon on tour:

November

18 Glasgow The Hug & Pint

19 Manchester YES

20 London Nells

- - -