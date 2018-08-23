Beacon Share Impeccable New Song 'On Ice'

Ghostly aligned production duo Beacon have shared new song 'On Ice'.

The electronic pairing will release new album 'Gravity Pairs' on November 2nd, with their undulating digital experimentation having a spiritual dynamic.

The title nods to the writings of philosopher Walter Russell, while there's certainly depth to their latest release.

Online now, 'On Ice' is aptly named, with its crisp electronics conjuring visions of sub-zero climes, Arctic landscapes, and endless ice.

Beneath this, though, lies the humane, with Beacon's warm vocals interlocking with songwriting of real character.

