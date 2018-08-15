Beacon Return With New Album 'Gravity Pairs'

Production duo Beacon are set to release new album 'Gravity Pairs' on November 2nd.

The Ghostly signed pairing have been in the studio for some time, dropping a handful of hints to fans along the way.

'Gravity Pairs' is the result - due out on November 2nd, and the title is informed by the writings of 20th­ century scientific­ mystic Walter Russell.

Thomas Mullarney III explains: "'Gravity Pairs' is how Walter Russell describes the rhythmic order of the universe. I kept reading 'pairs' as both a noun and verb; simultaneously the elemental units of Russell's balanced universe and the process that brings us together."

New song 'Be My Organ' is online now, with the murky electronics ringed with beaming light - the visuals are entrancing too, underlining the simple fact that you second guess Beacon at your peril.

Tune in now.

