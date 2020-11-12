Beach Slang's Alex James Hospitalised; His Family Respond To Allegations Of Abuse

Beach Slang singer Alex James has been hospitalised.

The band broke up this week, following a statement from former manager Charlie Lowe.

In it, the music industry figure alleged that Alex James had put her through "constant emotional, psychological & narcissistic abuse..."

She wrote: “Fuck his made up music personality. Fuck his fake kindness. Fuck him for using me almost daily. Fuck him for making me want to commit s*****e to get out. Fuck him for my therapy bills & medication. Fuck him for alienating me from everyone I love.”

“Fuck him for using me as his goddamn personal servant, on tour & not. For making sure I was always so financially fucked with no other options. For being a textbook narcissist abuser. For making me feel so worthless & alone. I see you clearly now.”

Following her statement, Charlie Lowe published screenshots of communication from a number of other women, each with similar allegations surrounding Alex James.

Last night - January 11th - the family of Alex James posted a statement to the band's Instagram.

Beach Slang split following Charlie Lowe's initial statement, with the singer then being hospitalised following an attempt on his life.

The statement reads: “After a lifetime of suicidal ideation, Beach Slang was simply intended to be an outlet of positivity in rock and roll, and an attempt to heal himself and any sad or broken friends he met along the way. His ‘fake music persona’ wasn’t some façade derived with malice to dupe or harm anyone, it was a coping mechanism created to overcome his struggles”.

“Yes he had moments of compulsiveness, emotional instability, and chaotic relationships, but none of his actions were intentional or meant to hurt or harm anyone, certainly not those who cared for or believed in him. They were an unfortunate result of unimaginable childhood trauma, violent physical, sexual, and emotional abuse and years of untreated resultant severe mental health issues.”

