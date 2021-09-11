Beach House Announce New Album 'Once Twice Melody'

Beach House are back.

The dream pop group have been hard at work for new material, while will be released in a distinctive way.

Essentially an album, 'Once Twice Melody' will be shared in four chapters, running to 18 tracks in total.

The first chapter hits streaming tonight at midnight, with the rest following in monthly drops.

Produced by Beach House themselves, it was recorded at Pachyderm studio in Cannon Falls, MN, United Studio in Los Angeles, CA, and Apple Orchard Studios in Baltimore, MD.

Utilising strings, 'Once Twice Melody' was 'mostly' mixed by Alan Moulder, while Caesar Edmunds, Trevor Spencer, and Dave Fridmann also contributed to the mix of some tracks.

Here's the tracklisting:

Chapter 1 on 10th November 2021

1. Once Twice Melody

2. Superstar

3. Pink Funeral

4. Through Me

Chapter 2 on 8th December 2021

5. Runaway

6. ESP

7. New Romance

8. Over and Over

Chapter 3 on 19th January 2022

9. Sunset

10. Only You Know

11. Another Go Around

12. Masquerade

13. Illusion of Forever

Chapter 4 (full album release) on 18th February 2022

14. Finale

15. The Bells

16. Hurts to Love

17. Many Nights

18. Modern Love Stories

