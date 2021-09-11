Beach House Announce New Album 'Once Twice Melody'

Beach House are back.
The dream pop group have been hard at work for new material, while will be released in a distinctive way.
Essentially an album, 'Once Twice Melody' will be shared in four chapters, running to 18 tracks in total.
The first chapter hits streaming tonight at midnight, with the rest following in monthly drops.
Produced by Beach House themselves, it was recorded at Pachyderm studio in Cannon Falls, MN, United Studio in Los Angeles, CA, and Apple Orchard Studios in Baltimore, MD.
Utilising strings, 'Once Twice Melody' was 'mostly' mixed by Alan Moulder, while Caesar Edmunds, Trevor Spencer, and Dave Fridmann also contributed to the mix of some tracks.
Here's the tracklisting:
Chapter 1 on 10th November 2021
1. Once Twice Melody
2. Superstar
3. Pink Funeral
4. Through Me
Chapter 2 on 8th December 2021
5. Runaway
6. ESP
7. New Romance
8. Over and Over
Chapter 3 on 19th January 2022
9. Sunset
10. Only You Know
11. Another Go Around
12. Masquerade
13. Illusion of Forever
Chapter 4 (full album release) on 18th February 2022
14. Finale
15. The Bells
16. Hurts to Love
17. Many Nights
18. Modern Love Stories
Photo Credit: David Belisle
- - -