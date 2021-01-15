Beach Bunny Share 'Blame Game' Video

Beach Bunny have shared the full video for their new single 'Blame Game'.

The song is the titular track on their new EP, which is out today (January 18th).

Recently blazing a trail on Jimmy Kimmel Live, these snappy moves follow hot on the heels of acclaimed debut album 'Honeymoon'.

'Blame Game' is a super return, a frenzied slice of addictive indie pop with a wonderfully emphatic chorus.

The full video spins their songwriting into a visual sphere, offering something very different from the band.

Check out 'Blame Game' below.

Photo Credit: Alexa Viscius

