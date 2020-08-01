beabadoobee's 'Worth It' Is A True Confession

beabadoobee has shared her new single 'Worth It'.

The London based songwriter has secured an army of fans with her opening flurry of releases, re-tooling indie tropes for her own ends.

New album 'Fake It Flowers' lands on October 16th, and it's led by her intriguing new single.

Out now, 'Worth It' is an endlessly charming song with a string in the tail - it's about mistakes, regrets, and giving in to temptation.

A perfectly formed indie pop jewel, 'Worth It' is carried by beabadoobee's world-weary vocal, and those coiled melody lines.

She comments...

“Worth It is simply about teenage infidelity and the mistakes one can make when they’re tempted to do things. It’s a bit of a confession song but also an understanding that it’s a part of life.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Callum Harrison

