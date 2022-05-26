beabadoobee's 'Lovesong' Is A Sweet Return

beabadoobee has shared her new single 'Lovesong'.

The songwriter's second album 'beatopia' is out on July 15th, and she plays London's O2 Academy Brixton on October 19th.

New single 'Lovesong' has seemingly been under wraps for some time, written alongside the batch of material for her second EP.

Developing it ever since, 'Lovesong' was laid down on tape during the 'beatopia' sessions, and it comes from a special place in Bea's heart.

Sweetly melodic, she dares to keep it simple while tugging at your heartstrings. beabadoobee says 'Love Song' is...

"a song that I had bits written for since my second ever EP. The chorus was actually already written since Loveworm, I just didn't have any chords to sing it with. It's actually written in a really strange tuning that I forget. And yeah, it's just another love song, another sweet love song. It was one of the last songs I recorded for 'Beatopia'..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Erika Kamano