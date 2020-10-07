beabadoobee's 'Care' Is Completely Adorable

London based beabadoobee has shared her new single 'Care'.

The Dirty Hit signed songwriter has always been open about her influences, name-checking artists like Stephen Malkmus and Daniel Johnston.

This is all wrapped up in an incredible sense of personality, re-contextualising these sounds - so often drawn from the 90s - into something very prescient, and individual.

Her grunge leanings come to the fore on 'Care' but there's a dose of sugar here, all wrapped up in a note of defiance.

"It's been a while since I thought about it / Maybe it's time to communicate..." she opens, before rejecting the heartless stance of those around her.

It's an urge to communicate, something so in tune with the mass isolation that has followed lockdown - oh, and watch out for that sick guitar solo.

The best part? It comes with news of her debut album! beabadebut album is called 'Fake It Flowers' and it lands later in the year.

Check out 'Care' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.