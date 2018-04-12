Beabadoobee's Bedroom Pop Is A Doorway To Another Dimension

Everything about Beabadoobee feels completely natural.

Born in Manilla and raised in London, she used music as a means to escape, to communicate, and simply to fill time.

Placing some recordings on Spotify earlier in the year, she sat back and watched as they became word of mouth hits, with some reaching more than one million streams.

It's an incredible achievement for a DIY artist, and she toasts her union with Dirty Hit - of Pale Waves, The Japanese House, The 1975 fame - with a brand new EP.

Online now 'Patched Up' features seven new songs, with her sighing vocals masking all kinds of emotions, the complexity of the songwriting married to the simplicity of her approach.

Gorgeous, lovelorn songwriting, 'Patched Up' feels like the entrance point to another world, one in which you feel completely at ease.

Tune in now.

