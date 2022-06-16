beabadoobee's '10:36' Unpicks Relationship Dependency

beabadoobee has unveiled new single '10.36' - tune in now.

Bea returns with her new album 'Beatopia' this summer, with the record landing on July 15th.

Building on the enormous promise of her debut LP, the incoming album features some vivid pop thrills.

'10.36' kinda sits between her first and second albums, and as such it might be a defining beabadoobee track - day-glo production, neat melodies, and a killer lyric.

Instantly catchy, the vocal speaks of longing while unpicking relationship dependency: “You’re just a warm body to hold / at night when I’m feeling all alone...”

She says...

“‘10:36’ was written after ‘Fake It Flowers’ and just before ‘Our Extended Play’, and I had envisioned it to be on that EP, but I was just sitting on that riff for ages and then I properly made a demo during lockdown. It was called 10:36 because that was the time I finished writing it. It’s basically about how I have this weird dependency on human contact to sleep...”

Photo Credit: Erika Kamano

