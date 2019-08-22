Beabadoobee Unveils Her Live Band With 'She Plays Bass'

London based teen prodigy Beabadoobee unveils her full live band with new video 'She Plays Bass'.

Dazzlingly creative, the teenage songwriter has already caused an immense stir, with her opening salvo of single and EP releases garnering millions of plays.

The London artist - real name Bea Kristi - will drop new EP 'Space Cadet' in October, her second on new home Dirty Hit.

'She Plays Bass' leads the way, a sprightly, energetic return that allows the video to introduce her full live band.

A sign of things to come - Beabadoobee heads to the States for live shows shortly - you can check out 'She Plays Bass' below.

Photo Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes

