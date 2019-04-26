Beabadoobee Shares Gamechanger New 'Loveworm' EP

It's worth keeping in mind that Beabadoobee is still only 18 years old.

Just about old enough to order a blue WKD down her local, the alt-pop prodigy's debut EP 'Patched Up' was a stellar introduction.

Follow up 'Loveworm' comes with the added pressure of her online audience, spurred on by those early viral hits.

Out now, 'Loveworm' is a game-changing slice of extra-dimensional pop, with Beabadoobee's remarkable vision smeared across seven tracks.

Breakout singles 'Apple Cider' and 'Soren' are present and correct, but really the EP needs to be listened to as a complete package.

Landing just as Beabadoobee prepares to headline London's Oslo venue - only her second ever headline show - it underlines her precocious pop stance.

Tune in now.

