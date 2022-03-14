beabadoobee Announces New Record 'Beatopia'

beabadoobee has confirmed plans for incoming record 'Beatopia'.

The London based songwriter's excellent debut album 'Fake It Flowers' melted together 90s tropes with deft, original and highly personal songwriting, gaining widespread plaudits in the process.

Hinting that her next project could be soon, Bea has peppered her social media with nods towards the creative process.

Now she's ready to launch her new chapter. 'Beatopia' is incoming, and - says it maker - it drove her "a bit crazy making it..."

Here's the artwork unveil.

'Beatopia' is incoming.

- - -

Photo Credit: James Robjant