Bea Miller Shares Future Pop Burner 'feel something'

Bea Miller has shared her new future pop burner 'feel something' - tune in now.

The New Jersey vocalist has her sights set on the prize, announcing a flurry of international shows alongside a new single.

'feel something' was constructed with a colossal team around her, with Bea Miller acting as conductor in the middle.

It's very much channeling her own experiences, with the downcast lyrics opining: "It’s not fair I keep on writing a sequel to stories I know that are not there… I don’t wanna die but I don’t wanna live like this… I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel."

Bolstered by super-slick production, 'feel something' is about pain, but also how we normalise those experiences.

She explains, “when you're experiencing pain of any kind, all you want is for it to go away. But weirdly that pain is kind of what makes you feel like a real person, so when nothing is going wrong but it's also not going right and you're just in the middle, you feel empty. And that's almost worse. That's what I wrote this song about."

Tune in now.

Bea Miller brings her sunsets in outerspace tour to the UK this summer - catch her at London's O2 Islington Academy on September 23rd.

Photo Credit: Charlotte Rutherford

