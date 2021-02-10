Bea Anderson's 'Easy' Is Soul Music In Its Classic Sense

London artist Bea Anderson has shared her new single 'Easy'.

A songwriter who draws on the full force of her character, Bea speaks eloquently about her experiences as a young Black woman in the UK.

Drawing on the diverse musicality of her Caribbean heritage, she's able to locate something fresh and new within this.

New single 'Easy' is online now, and it's a truly beautiful offering - simple and direct, it's a song that comes from the heart.

Taking her inspiration in love, Bea taps into this emotion in its purest sense.

She comments: "I believe in a pure, uncompromised love; not confined to conditions or self - a love that is just.. so... easy."

Soul music in its classic form, 'Easy' is a fine starting point - check it out now.

