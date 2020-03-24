bdrmm Share New Single 'A Reason To Celebrate'

bdrmm have released their new single 'A Reason To Celebrate'.

The Hull-meets-Leeds group have signed to Sonic Cathedral, who will release their debut album 'Bedroom' this summer.

Out on July 3rd, 'Bedroom' was recorded by Alex Greaves in Leeds, and it attempts to pin down their prodigious shoegaze sound.

Dreamy, atmospheric sonics shot through with post-punk elements, new single 'A Reason To Celebrate' hits lift-off about half-way through.

Touching the clouds, 'A Reason To Celebrate' is about learning to let go. bdrmm's Ryan Smith explains:

“The lyrics come from a place of realisation and understanding. It’s a battle between what you want and what you need to do. It’s about proudly, yet stupidly, letting go – and the voice in your head giving you all the different reasons why you should.”

Tune in now.

