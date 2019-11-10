Bdrmm Share New EP 'If Not, When?'

Hull risers Bdrmm have shared their new EP 'If Not, When?' - tune in now.

The band caught our attention with a flurry of low key releases, matching shimmering shoegaze textures to wonderful songwriting.

A special live proposition, Bdrmm have signed to Sonic Cathedral, and their debut EP is out now.

'If Not, When?' is a beautifully judged introduction, all dreamy pop melodies and blissfully opaque production.

Available digitally and on limited 10 inch vinyl, a limited tape version will be released for Cassette Store Day (October 12th).

Tune in now.

Catch Bdrmm at the following shows:

October

11 Hull Warren Records (instore)

11 Hull The New Adelphi

16 Leeds Headrow House

19 Glasgow Dear Green Feis

25 Brighton The Hope & Ruin

26 London Sebright Arms

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.