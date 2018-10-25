BDRMM Share Dreamy New Cut 'C.U.'

BDRMM are making the personal very public indeed.

The guitar pop newcomers seem to be everywhere right now, playing a string of support and headline slots across the country.

Supporting the likes of Amber Arcades, Her’s, Horsey, Pizzagirl and more, the five-piece have also been fine-tuning their own material.

The kind folks at Permanent Creeps have stepped in to support new single 'C.U.', a beautiful return that comes from a very personal place.

Amid dreamy synths, gauzy guitars, and aching harmonies, 'C.U.' unravels gradually, before the fuzz pedal clicks in for that titanic breakdown.

Vocalist Ryan Smith calls 'C.U.' "an ode to 2017", explaining: "I wrote C.U during a pretty ‘eventful’ time in my life. a lot of feelings hurt, vivid anxiety and things lost, this track has been a long time coming..."

Tune in now.

