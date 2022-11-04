bbno$ Shares Charismatic New Single 'Mathematics'

Canadian rapper and international star bbno$ has returned with a new single, 'Mathematics'.

The track is a taste of his new sound following his mega-successful album ‘Eat Ya Veggies’ that amassed over one billion cumulative streams. Jam-packed with quick flows and a nonchalant, cool, rap technique, ‘Mathematics’ is as hard-hitting as his previous projects.

The music video, directed by Shiraz, is a mirror of his authentic self, filled with his charismatic persona humorously.

Speaking on the inspiration behind his song:

“I was raised to be fiscally responsible which is something I want to pass on to my fans. how am I doing? 1 milli paid in tax, you do the math.”

bbno$ is set to take the stage at numerous Canadian and European Festivals this summer, including a performance on the main stage at the Reading and Leeds Festival, as well as a headlining Nameless Festival in Italy. He will also be kicking off his tour on May 12th, taking North America and Europe to exciting heights.

Check out the 'Mathematics' video below.

Words: Cora Jordon

