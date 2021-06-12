BBC Sound Of 2022: Shortlist Confirmed

The full nominations for this year's BBC Sound Of 2022 have been confirmed.

The annual poll was kicked off in 2003 and has grown to become a major indicator on breaking talent for the year ahead.

Canvasing professionals in every area of the music industry, the Sound Of poll has helped launch countless careers.

The shortlist for the BBC Sound Of 2022 poll has been announced, featuring an incredibly varied 10 act cast.

Guitar acts such as Wet Leg and Yard Act are represented, alongside Gen Z trailblazer PinkPantheress, Nigerian queen Tems, and Priya Ragu.

Lola Young gain a nod less than a week after securing a BRIT Rising Star nomination, while other acts on the list include Mimi Webb, Central Cee, Baby Queen, and Clash favourite Enny.

“The Sound Of list started in 2003 with the aim to showcase the most exciting rising stars in music,” the BBC said in a statement. “19 years later, and the aim is the same – to continue predicting some of the biggest and most exciting global superstars.”

“The acts that appear on Sound Of are all hand-picked by a panel of impartial music industry experts from around the world and we can now reveal the long-list for 2022.”

Here's the list.