BBC Sound Of 2020 Long List Revealed

The BBC Sound Of 2020 long list has been revealed.

The annual poll is a survey of voices in the music industry, ranging from journalists and broadcasters through to fellow songwriters.

This year's poll collated the thoughts of more than 140 people, and it's typically broad.

The long list is online now, and it runs as follows:

Arlo Parks

Beabadoobee

Celeste

Easy Life

Georgia

Inhaler

Josef

Joy Crookes

Squid

Yungblud

