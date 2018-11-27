BBC Radio 3's Late Junction Announces New London Festival

BBC Radio 3's Late Junction will host its own festival in London next year.

The late night staple is a hub for innovative music, ranging from left field electronics through to freak pop, dub, and more.

Working with the Barbican, the Late Junction team will assemble a full festival line up at Hackney's EartH venue on February 28th and March 1st.

Gazelle Twin will headline the first evening, joined by Richard Dawson's band Hen Ogledd and Manchester based composer CHAINES.

Cult group This Is Not This Heat top the bill on the second evening, alongside CURL, the performance collective, label and community founded by Mica Levi and Coby Sey.

Also on the bill is a performance from O Yama O, the London based project who explore the folk traditions of Japan in an intimate manner.

Gazelle Twin comments: “I first discovered Late Junction in my teens. It was like tuning into a familiar but alternative reality, where I suddenly had access to mysterious, experimental and intriguing music from all origins and eras. It has provided a wealth of inspiration to me ever since.”

Chris Sharp, Contemporary Music Programmer at the Barbican says: “BBC Radio 3 Late Junction are fellow travellers with a shared artistic interest and inspiration and it is a pleasure to be working with them jointly on what promises to be a great festival and to welcoming back some of our favourite artists.”

The BBC Radio 3 Late Junction Festival details:

Late Junction Festival Day One

Gazelle Twin + Hen Ogledd + CHAINES

Thu 28 February EartH Hackney, 7.30pm

Late Junction Festival Day Two

This is Not This Heat + CURL + O Yama O

Fri 1 March 2019, EartH Hackney, 7.30pm

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.