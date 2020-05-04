BBC Radio 1 Confirm Huge Stay At Home Live Lounge

BBC Radio 1 are set to record their biggest ever Live Lounge for charity amid the Coronavirus crisis, featuring some of the biggest names in pop.

The success of the Lady Gaga’s One World Together concert has rubbed off on Radio 1 who are attempting their most ambitious Live lounge ever.

The Stay At Home Live Lounge will be released at midday on Thursday (April 23rd) and will have various stars collaborate on a cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’.

Raising money for charities, the accompanying video will receive its world premiere during BBC One’s The Big Night In. It will be recorded by artists in the comfort of their own homes and produced by Grammy winner Fraser T. Smith.

The single will be released as a single with funds set to be split equally between BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief to provide essential relief to those affected by Covid-19.

In alphabetical order the artists taking part are:

5 Seconds Of Summer

AJ Tracey

Anne-Marie

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Celeste

Chris Martin of Coldplay

Dermot Kennedy

Dua Lipa

Ellie Goulding

Grace Carter

Hailee Steinfeld

Jess Glynne

Mabel

Paloma Faith

Rag N’ Bone Man

Rita Ora

Royal Blood

Sam Fender

Sean Paul

Sigrid

Yungblud

Zara Larsson

