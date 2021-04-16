BBC Confirm New Britney Spears Documentary

The BBC will explore new developments in the life of Britney Spears with an incoming documentary.

The 60 minute film aims to explore the legal wrangles surrounding her conservatorship, as well as depicting the support of her fandom.

Mobeen Azhar will host the film, which moves from Los Angeles to Britneyâ€™s hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana, featuring never-before-seen interviews with Britneyâ€™s makeup artist Billy Brasfield, her former choreographer Brian Friedman, media figure Perez Hilton and lawyer Lisa MacCarley.

Alongside this, the film also profiles key figures from the #FreeBritney movement.

The move follows a recent high profile documentary for Sky, titled Framing Britney Spears .

The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship will hit iPlayer on May 1st, with a full BBC Two broadcast to follow on May 5th at 9pm.

