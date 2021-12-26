BBC Broadcaster Janice Long Has Died

Veteran broadcaster Janice Long has died, the BBC has confirmed.

Janice Long joined BBC radio in 1982, quickly becoming a fixture on Radio 1's evening schedule. Holding down a weekly spot on Saturday evenings, she also joined the rotating cast of presenters on key chart rundown Top Of The Pops.

As the 90s dawned Janice Long moved to BBC Radio London, and also played a key early role in the genesis of Radio X.

The noughties brought a hugely successful show on Radio 2 before Janice Long was invited to become a launch presenter with 6Music.

Helping to forge the station's eclectic ethos, speculation surrounding her health hit social media across the Christmas break.

A few moments ago, the BBC has confirmed that the 66 year old broadcaster died at home following a short illness.

The news was confirmed by her agent. Enormously sad news - a figure of quiet inspiration, Janice Long was the first female host of Top Of The Pops, and remained a trailblazing female voice in broadcasting right to the end.

- - -