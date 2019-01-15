Bayonne Shares Kaleidoscopic New Song 'Drastic Measures'

Austin, Texas artist Bayonne has shared his striking, colourful new song 'Drastic Measures' - tune in now.

The songwriter's new album 'Drastic Measures' emerges next month, with the American artist - real name Roger Sellers - deciding to share the title song.

It's a colour-laden offering, with his kaleidoscopic electronics colliding with a near-tribal sense of rhythm.

Itchily infectious, 'Drastic Measures' was inspired by the vast shifts in mood prompted by touring, ending with a demand for self-care.

He explains: "'Drastic Measures' is about the ups and downs of life during intense touring, as well as the mental and physical strain it can require. There are times that can feel super isolating and lonely, along with some incredibly inspiring and memorable times. Sometimes it can feel like you lose touch with your friends and family, which I found to be very difficult at some points over the last few years. It’s a uniquely bittersweet lifestyle that demands plenty of self-care."

The visuals pick up on the track's hallucinogenic edge, with its vivid colour palette intermingling with Bayonne's extra-dimensional sonics.

Tune in now.

Bayonne's new album 'Drastic Measures' will be released on February 22nd.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.