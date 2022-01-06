BAYLI Shares Alt-Pop Scorcher 'think of drugs'

BAYLI has shared her new single 'think of drugs'.

Out now, the single continues her rise, an alt-pop talent who works outside of the norm.

Emblazoned with colour and energy, the lawless appeal BAYLI brings to her studio work stands out from the pack.

Built in Montreal, production comes from Brody Myles but the finesse is all BAYLI's own.

She comments...

"I wrote this song about a year ago in Montreal at my good friend and producer, Brody Myles' studio. We were on a mission to write our most heartfelt and intimate tracks. Songs like this are a big reason it’s really important for me to be friends with my collaborators because we’re sharing such vulnerable thoughts and experiences while in the studio and it’s so important to make sure that the studio is a safe space."

"Writing a song like this feels a lot like journaling and venting to your best friend. I really like to be memoir-esque with my writing, 'think of drugs' covers stuff from my family upbringing to my current struggles now and feels like a raw and real intro if you’re just getting to know me as an artist."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Quinn Blackburn

- - -