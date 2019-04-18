Baxter Dury Confirms New Album 'The Night Chancers'

Baxter Dury will release new album 'The Night Chancers' on March 20th.

The record was pieced together in May 2019, following sessions at Hoxa studios West Hampstead.

It's a rich return from the gauche wordsmith, who pictures it as the war between luxury and hedonism.

He explains...

"'Night Chancers' is about being caught out in your attempt at being free, it’s about someone leaving a hotel room at three in the morning. You’re in a posh room with big Roman taps and all that, but after they go suddenly all you can hear is the taps dripping, and all you can see the debris of the night is around you."

"Then suddenly a massive party erupts, in the room next door. This happened to me and all I could hear was the night chancer, the hotel ravers..."

'The Night Chancers' lands on March 20th, and it's led by provocative new single 'Slumlord' and it's Tom Haines directed video.

Opening with a grimy figure urinating in a horrible bathroom, it's a grimy, unfiltered glimpse into Baxter Dury's imagination.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Tom Beard

