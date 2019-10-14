Battles Share Fantastic 'Fort Greene Park' Clip

Battles have always had something of New York in their DNA.

Take new album 'Juice B Crypts' - a vital, thrilling return, it makes room for No Wave legend Arto Lindsay.

The video for stellar stand out cut 'Fort Greene Park' meanwhile, takes Battles out on to the streets, a loving, playful ode to the New York landscape.

The band perform on flatbed carts being towed - at various points - by skaters, cyclists, joggers, scooterists, rollerbladers, and other DIY transport enthusiasts.

It's a blast, managing to somehow be both incredibly dynamic and actually quite subtle in its execution.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Atiba Jefferson

