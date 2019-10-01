Battles Share 'A Loop So Nice...' And 'They Played It Twice'

Battles have shared two new tracks - 'A Loop So Nice...' and 'They Played It Twice'.

The avant rock group have reconvened, now centring on Ian Williams (keys, guitar, electronics) and John Stanier (drums).

New album 'Juice B Crypts' will be released on October 18th, following sessions with producer Chris Tabron at the helm.

Two new previews are online now, with 'A Loop So Nice...' presenting a neat, semi-melodic math rock wig out.

'They Played It Twice' meanwhile, contains a vocal from Xenia Rubinos, and this commanding performance takes Battles to a fresh dimension.

Tune in now.

Catch Battles at the following shows:

October

24 Dublin Button Factory

25 London EartH

26 Bristol Exchange

27 Brighton Chalk

28 Manchester Gorilla

Photo Credit: Atiba Jefferson

