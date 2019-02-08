Battles Return With New Album 'Juice B Crypts'

Battles are set to release new album 'Juice B Crypts' on October 18th.

The New York experimental band have been largely silent since the release of 2015's 'La Di Da Di', with the line up shifting once more.

Now focussing on line up Ian Williams (keys, guitar, electronics) and John Stanier (drums), the band have finished work on their fourth LP.

'Juice B Crypts' will be released through Warp on October 18th, and it features a plethora of guests.

New single 'Titanium 2 Step' is a thrilling introduction, with the crisp rhythmic feel harking back to the New York underground scene of the early 80s.

Recruiting Sal Principato from seminal no wave group Liquid Liquid certainly helps, and it's a taut, urgent, and undeniably catchy return.

"We loved making this record in our hometown of New York and cannot be more pleased that Sal from Liquid Liquid is on the track,” explains John, “it could not have been more perfect".

Tune in now.

'Juice B Crypts' will be released on October 18th. Battles will play a tiny show at London's Shacklewell Arms on August 13th.

Photo Credit: Chris Shonting

