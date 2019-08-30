Bat For Lashes Shares Powerful New Song 'Desert Man'

Bat For Lashes has shared her powerful, striking new song 'Desert Man' - tune in now.

Natasha Khan's new album 'Lost Girls' lands this week, with the now Stateside-based songwriter sharing another preview.

New song 'Desert Man' is a wonderful return, opening in sparse, sombre shades before surging to a lush finale.

Symphonic in its use to synthesised sound, Bat For Lashes allows her voice to locate its own space amid the arrangement, crooning: "Love is a nowhere land..."

As if that wasn't enough, she's also teased a UK tour: "A little secret! - we will be announcing some shows in the UK this November! The shows will be in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Brighton..."

Tune in now.

'Lost Girls' will be released on September 6th.

