Bat For Lashes Shares At-Home Live Performance

Bat For Lashes has shared a full at-home live stream performance.

The songwriter is exploring new ways to communicate with her audience, recently launching a Patreon account .

Fans can expect tarot readings, art, and exclusive creativity, with tiered membership schemes now available.

Now Bat For Lashes has shared her first full live album, a performance recorded at home in Los Angeles.

Featuring fan favourites and deep cuts, it's an intimate, at times spartan, set which lingers on the emotion inherent to her vocal performances.

Photo Credit: Rachael Pony Cassells