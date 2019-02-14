Bat For Lashes Announces New Album 'Lost Girls'

Bat For Lashes will release new album 'Lost Girls' on September 6th.

Natasha Khan's last album 'The Bride' dealt with love, grief, and tragedy, and was followed by some spectacular one off shows.

Recorded in Los Angeles, 'Lost Girls' is a brighter, more optimistic document, a homage to the City of Angels and her childhood in the 80s.

Out on September 6th via AWAL, the record features 10 tracks and is led by new single 'Kids In The Dark'.

Gorgeous 80s synths provide a foggy digital haze, while Natasha Khan's lyrical allusions twist in and out.

Tune in below.

Tracklisting:

Kids In The Dark

The Hunger

Feel For You

Desert Man

Jasmine

Vampires

So Good

Safe Tonight

Peach Sky

Mountains

