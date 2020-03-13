Bastille Return With New Single 'survivin'

Bastille have shared their new single 'survivin'.

The song was kicked off at the tail end of 2019, when the term 'global pandemic' was reserved for dystopian science fiction.

As 2020 wound its course, Bastille would come back to the song, and it helped reflect their own distorted emotions.

“There’d been times when I felt like I’d been in a washing machine and on a conveyor belt at the same time,” says Dan, “but when people asked me how I was doing, the answer was always the British cliché: ‘Yep, all good, fine.”

This sense of positivity shines through in the song, an ode to simply getting by - as the chorus has it, 'survivin'.

Dan continues: “At the start of lockdown I felt very self-conscious about having written a song that felt relevant when it wasn’t intended to be, but then I also think 2020 is the year we all stopped pretending everything’s fine.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.