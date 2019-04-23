Bastille Launch Third Album 'Doom Days'

Bastille will release their third album 'Doom Days' on June 14th.

The band played some epic live shows as 2018 drew to a close, as well as releasing their mixtape 'Other People's Heartache, Pt. 4'.

It seems that the creativity doesn't stop there, though, with Bastille now confirming plans for a new album.

'Doom Days' lands on June 14th, following sessions throughout 2018 at the band’s South London studio, One Eyed Jacks.

Said to be their most lyrically daring record yet, the album is led by new song 'Joy' - tune in below.

Catch Bastille at the following shows:

November

29 Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

30 Carlisle The Sands Centre

December

1 Aberdeen Music Hall

3 Bradford St. George’s Hall

4 Grimsby Auditorium

5 Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

7 Torquay The Foundry

8 Portsmouth Pyramids Centre

9 Margate Winter Gardens

