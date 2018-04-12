Bastille Launch New Mixtape 'Other People's Heartache Pt.4'

Bastille are set to release their new mixtape 'Other People's Heartache Pt.4' on December 7th.

The project want to transition from their last record, with numerous parallels running through the new mixtape and their previous LP.

It's a step in a different direction, though, with guests including Craig David, Moss Kena, Jacob Banks, and more.

"We wanted to nod to our last album and acknowledge that at the time, you couldn’t help but feel anxious about the terrifying changes in the world and that since then, they've all come to pass and everybody’s living through the consequences," explains front man Dan Smith.

“Obviously these feel like perpetually stranger times, so it feels like different forms of escapism and distraction are more vital than ever.”

Lead single 'Grip' pits Bastille against Seeb, and it's a glorious pop burner. Tune in now.

